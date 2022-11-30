Police in Anambra State, South-east Nigeria, have confirmed the arrest of a suspected kidnap gang leader seven years after he was declared wanted.

His name is Matthew Nwankwo.

Mr Nwankwo had been on the run since 2015 when his house in Umuobindo village, Nteje in Oyi Local Government Area, was demolished by the Anambra State Government for being used allegedly as a kidnappers’ den.

The police arrested the suspect in the early hours of Tuesday following a tip off. He is being detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department.

The police spokesperson in Anambra, Toochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the arrest of the suspect, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“The suspect is in custody. Further development shall be communicated please,” said Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police.

Abduction for ransom is now one of the dominant crimes across various Nigerian cities.

Politicians, entrepreneurs, just anyone with good financial worth, including school children are easy targets.

Anambra is among the states that have been worst hit by kidnapping in Nigeria. At least three former lawmakers have been abducted in the state in the past six months, with two of them having their heads cut off by their abductors.

Five guests were abducted in April in some part of the state while they were returning from a wedding ceremony.

Many of the deadly attacks in the states are linked to the Biafra agitation.

(NAN)

