Police in Cross River State, on Tuesday in Calabar, confirmed a shooting incident in the campus of the University of Cross River.

The police spokesperson in the state, Irene Ugbo, who confirmed the incident, said it happened on Monday.

Ms Ugbo, a superintendent of police, said a final year student of the institution was shot during the incident.

The student is receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Calabar.

She attributed the shooting to cult-related activities in the campus, adding that the police would bring those involved to book.

The police spokesperson dismissed the rumour that the student shot had died.

“We are monitoring him in an undisclosed facility, and he has also shared some useful information with us.

“The victim is also a cultist, and you know the position of the police on the issue of cultism. We detest mob action and won’t allow anyone to create fear or disrupt the peace within the metropolis and in the state at large,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the victim was shot on the leg, following the invasion of the school by a cult group.

NAN also gathered that he was targeted for elimination over his alleged refusal to relinquish a certain position in his confraternity (Black Axe).

He was, however, rescued by men of Anti-cultism and Kidnapping Squad of the police command, which responded promptly to a distress call.

There was a protest by students of the university a few days over the insecurity and the spate of robbery incidents in the campus.

The protest, which led to the blockage of the school gate, lasted for two days.

Normalcy had since been restored in the school, with a heavy security presence in and around the school premises.

(NAN)

