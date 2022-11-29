Kano State Government has banned tricycle riders popularly known as “Adaidaita Sahu” from plying some major roads within Kano Metropolis from Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

The ban was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Public Relations Officer of Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA), Nabilusi Na’isa.

According to the statement, the government took the action after providing 100 ultra-modern buses and 50 taxis that would be conveying passengers on the roads that are prohibited for tricycle operators.

“Adaidaita Sahu drivers (tricycle operators) are prohibited from following Ahmadu Bello Way by Mundubawa road to Gezawa and Tal’udu road to Gwarzo,” the statement reads.

The government stated that it had provided the buses in order to enhance transportation in the state as well as to make it easier for people to follow these routes.

The statement further stated that the government will announce when tricycle operators will stop using other major roads in the state once it provides more ultra-modern buses and taxis to ease traffic congestion in Kano city.

Today’s ban is not the first instance of the Kano State government’s move to limit the operations of tricycles in the metropolis. In July, the state government restricted the operation of commercial tricycles between 10 pm and 6 am to curb rising insecurity in the city.

