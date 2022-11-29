Traditional rulers in Ekiti State have intervened in the crisis in the state House of Assembly over the election and impeachment of Gboyega Aribisogan as the Speaker of the House.

The monarchs, after meeting the rival groups in the house on Monday, urged Mr Aribisogan to withdraw the suit he has filed in court against his impeachment.

The peace meeting, held at the palace of the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, made a five-point resolution, including that the house lift the suspension of Mr Aribisogan and members in his camp.

The monarchs, led by their Chairman, the Onisan of Isan Ekiti, Gabriel Adejuwon, in the resolution noted that 22 members of the House were already in support of the new speaker, Olubunmi Adelugba.

In that light, they admonished Mr Aribisogan to drop his claim to the position so that “the Assembly can move forward and the State can enjoy peace.”

They also stated that besides readmitting Mr Aribisogan, the house must drop other punitive measures against him.

The two groups had defended their actions, with the 16 members present with the new Speaker, asserting that she was validly elected.

On his part, Mr Aribisogan had told the monarchs that he went to court to clear his name.

Following the pleas of the traditional, he said he would discuss the matter with his lawyers before taking further action.

“Once somebody is impeached, he cannot be elected until after 10 years,” he said, adding that the case was filed to enforce his fundamental human rights.

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Paul Omotoso, was asked to implore his party caucus to resolve the status of the ousted Speaker so as to restore his membership.

The monarchs acknowledged the supremacy of the party and blamed Mr Aribisogan and his supporters for disobeying the party in not initially electing Mrs Adelugba as directed.

It will be recalled that the election of Mr Aribisogan as Speaker was at variance with the directive of the party, leading to threats of attacks on the House.

Mr Aribisogan’s speakership lasted for only a week, as an impeachment hatched by party leaders was executed against him under the supervision of security agencies.

Leading lawyers in the state faulted the impeachment process, calling for his reinstatement.

But the APC and the assembly rejected their position, saying the process was in line with the 1999 Constitution and that of their party.

