Party youths on Sunday attacked some operatives of the Amotekun Corps on duty at the inauguration of Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke in Osogbo.

The incident happened following an argument between the two groups over security service for the new governor.

The group of members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was in Mr Adeleke’s convoy to the Osogbo Township Stadium, venue of the ceremony.

The party enforcers got down to clear some waving supporters off the way to enable the governor’s convoy reach the parking lot.

But the Amotekun corps approached them and asked them to leave the governor’s convoy.

However, the party enforcers responded by attacking the outnumbered officers with sticks.

The hoodlums, in their numbers, chased the officers from the scene, insisting they had no rights to separate them from the governor’s convoy.

The hoodlums wore caps with the inscription of the PDP logo and a picture of Mr Adeleke and held the flag of the PDP in their hands.

The conflict however ended when the police intervened.

The new governor and his deputy took their oath of office around 11:47 a.m, administered by the Chief Judge of Osun State, Oyebola Adepele-Ojo.

Ironically, Mr Adeleke, later in his Inaugural speech, pledged to combat insecurity in the state by strengthening the Amotekun corps and local hunters.

“The Amotekun Corps will be strengthened while our administration will ensure operational linkage between local hunters and the Amotekun Corps,” the governor promised.

“We will embark on a security sector reform that will target crime prevention, detection, neighborhood policing and better synergy among security agencies,” he added

The governor said he will also adopt operation “know your neighbor” to fish out those who are terrorizing the state.

“A “Know Your Neighbour” security initiative will be implemented. By the grace of God, very soon, Osun will return to its old nature of being a haven of peace.”

The Field Commandant of the Amotekun Corps in the state, Amitolu Shittu, confirmed the attack on his members.

“Five of our members were assaulted at the inauguration ceremony,” Mr Shittu said.

“We will not feel intimidated by that, we will continue to fight crime,” he said.

Flashback

There had been conflicts between the operatives of the Amotekun Corps and PDP since the campaign period.

The PDP had alleged that the Amotekun corps would be used to rig the election in favour of the then-ruling party, APC.

The PDP then asked the court for an order to restrain the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from seeking the assistance of Amotekun operatives for security during the poll.

A Federal High Court in Osogbo later restrained the corps from deploying officers to polling units in the governorship election.

Justice Ayo Emmanuel in his ruling said Amotekun Corps was not part of the security personnel deployable for the Osun State guber election.

“That the first defendant is hereby restrained from requesting the deployment of the second defendant as part of the security personnel deployable for the purpose of Osun State Governorship election pending the determination of the originating summons filled in this suit,” the judge ruled.

“That the second defendant is hereby restrained from deploying or volunteering her officers, agents, staff as part of the security personnel deployable for the purpose of Osun State Governorship election pending the determination of the originating summons filled in this suit.”

