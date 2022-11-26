The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the South-east demand for a president from the region in 2023 is morally right and timely.

Deputy Director, Media and Publicity of PDP Presidential Campaign Management Committee, Chukwubuikem Uloka, said this in a statement on Friday in Awka.

“It is comprehensible that the South-east is demanding a president from the region in 2023; we all agree that such demand is morally right and timely,” he said

Mr Uloka, however, said the reality on the ground in terms of national spread and acceptability favoured the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for victory.

He called on the electorate in the South-east to support Atiku.

Mr Uloka said the Atiku/Okowa ticket was the best bargain for the South-east in the February 2023 election as “it has bright chances over other candidates”.

He said the PDP has the “best manifesto” among all the political parties as it guaranteed egalitarianism, restructuring, better economic policies and national cohesion.

“It is important that we remind ourselves that what is important to the South-east having our region reconnected to the national political and economic grid is through genuine reconciliation, forging strategic alliances with other regions.

“The Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign management committee, led by Professor Obiora Okonkwo, is optimistic that the victory of the PDP ticket is the shortest route for an Igbo presidency,” he stated.

Mr Uloka said the PDP faithful in the South-east should put events around the party primaries behind them and galvanise support for Atiku/Okowa, to ensure a resounding victory in the election.

He said the South-east could not afford to be in political isolation as an opposition for another eight years and called on the electorate to give their collective support to the PDP presidential candidate.

According to him, among the benefits of the Atiku/Okowa ticket is the assurance that if elected, Nigeria will be restructured to entrench true federalism.

“We want to make an appeal to voters of other South-east states to make this crucial sacrifice, we are confident that it will serve the interests of our people and region and that our support will be appreciated after 2023,” he said.

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, who is from Anambra State in the South-east, is among the three major contenders for the 2023 election.

Some people have expressed the fear that the electoral support for Mr Obi in the South-east and South-south could jeopardise Atiku’s chances in the election.

(NAN)

