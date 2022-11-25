A joint task force protecting the Kogi/Ekiti boundary area has arrested two suspected kidnappers, shortly after they had allegedly abducted four persons in Ekiti State.

The task force, comprising officers of the Nigerian Army, police, Amotekun corps and local hunters under operation Eradicate Bandit at the Borders of Rural Ajoni Communities (EBBORAC), also recovered part of the N3 million they collected from the victims.

A secondary school principal, two teachers and a nurse, were last week abducted at Irele- Ekiti, in Ajoni Local Council Development Area of Ekiti State,

Three of the victims were later freed upon payment of three million naira as ransom, while one of them reportedly escaped.

The Chairman of Ajoni LCDA, Michael Ogungbemi, told journalists in Ado Ekiti, on Thursday that the suspects were nabbed inside the forest in Irele-Kogi boundary area.

Mr Ogungbemi said information provided by the freed victim guided the JTF in combing the forests in the axis for the outlaws.

“When they knew that the operation was closing in on them, three (other) victims in their possession were suddenly released this afternoon. This further provided a lead for the operation,” he said.

“Part of the ransom collected from the victims were recovered and the released victims are now in the hospital receiving medical treatment.

“The JTF also succeeded in apprehending two suspects, who are now undergoing interrogation and investigation by the police.”

The Commandant, Amotekun Corps in Ekiti State, Joe Komolafe, also confirmed the arrest.

Mr Akomolafe said those arrested are now in police custody, while the freed victims have received treatment in the hospital.

“I can confirm to you that two suspects arrested are being held by the police. Regarding the freed victims, they were initially taken to the hospital, but they have reunited with their respective families”, he stated.

