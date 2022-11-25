A seven-year-old daughter of Togolese immigrants has been killed by a suspected ritualist in Ota area of Ogun State.

The girl was said to be in her mother’s shop when a neighbour sent her home on an errand. The unknown killer, thought to have hidden somewhere around the house, then smashed her head with a pestle.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. on Thursday at Kilani Street, Iyana Iyesi area of Ota, Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state.

A resident, Adeolu Aina, told our reporter that neighbours attracted by the girl’s cry for help found her bloodied body when they arrived at the scene.

Mr Aina said the responders searched the house but could not find the killer. They then alerted the police who evacuated the body after their on the spot investigations.

“I know the girl very well, we used to call her Mama. The suspect killed her in cold blood. At first, we thought it was a thief, but further findings revealed that the guy is a ritualist,” Mr Aina added.

Another resident, who refused to mention his name for security reasons, said his children had earlier told him that a strange man scared them on their way to school last week.

“It might then be correct to say the same person was at work. Security agencies must fasten their belts else, this evil person will wreak more havoc.”

In 2017, a series of unresolved murders were reported in Ikorodu, Lagos State, later attributed to cult groups.

The police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, did not pick his call or respond to a text message sent to his phone number on the matter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

