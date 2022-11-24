The police in Enugu State have spoken on the recent attacks and killings of residents by suspected herders in Agu-Amede and Mgbuji, two communities in Eha-Amufu, Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The police spokesperson in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the suspected herders, between Saturday and Tuesday, invaded the communities killing many residents, injuring others and razing several houses.

The police spokesperson, Mr Ndukwe said nine residents of Agu-Amede community were killed by the hoodlums on Monday.

“The victims’ remains have been deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy, after they were confirmed dead by doctors,” he said.

He said the armed men also attacked Mgbuji, another community in the council area, but did not disclose the number of those killed during the attack in the community.

The police spokesperson was silent on attacks reportedly carried out by the suspected herders between Saturday and Tuesday in the communities.

He said a security team comprising police operatives and army soldiers has been deployed in the communities to prevent further occurrence of the incident as well as track down the attackers.

“It will be recalled that this recent attack is a resurgence of the lingering herders-farmers-induced attacks that have, overtime, occurred in the area, which generally share boundaries with communities in Benue State,” he said.

He said given the situation, the police in the state have initiated “non-kinetic approach of engaging concerned stakeholders” to find alternative ways of resolving the lingering conflict.

Visit by heads of security agencies

Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police, said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ahmed Ammani, visited the two communities on Tuesday alongside other security agencies to assess the security situation.

Mr Ammani was represented by Olasoji Akinbayo, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of Operations in the state during the visit, Mr Ndukwe said.

The Commander, 82 Division Garrison Command of the Nigerian Army Enugu, M.K Ibrahim, the Assistant Director of Operations, State Security Service, Chairperson of Isi-Uzo Council Area, Obiora Obeagu, and a team of police operatives and soldiers, were among the delegation, according to the police spokesperson.

The police commissioner, Mr Ammani, has ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department of the police to carry out an investigation into the attacks and killings in the communities, Mr Ndukwe said.

Mr Ammani condoled with families and community members who lost their loved ones in the attacks.

He urged them to maintain calm and assist the police in the ongoing investigation and operations to “clamp down on the assailants”.

Frequent attacks

Mgbuji and other neighbouring communities in Eha-Amufu have been experiencing frequent attacks by suspected herders for some time now.

Three people were killed by suspected herders in the community in June.

In August, communities in the area and Miyetti Allah Breeders Association of Nigeria, set up a joint task force to provide security in the area and bring the attacks to an end. But the attacks have persisted.

The then Commissioner of Police in the state, Abubakar Lawal, visited the area in June, alongside top officials of the State Security Service, Nigerian Army and Nigerian Airforce, among others, as part of the efforts to end the attacks in the area.

The attacks have continued despite assurances by the security agencies to “decisively tackle” them.

