The police in Osun State on Thursday said no officer was involved in the shooting that claimed the life of a middle aged man at the palace of the traditional ruler of Ikirun on Wednesday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how a lingering dispute over the appointment of the new Akirun of Ikirun land turned bloody.

Witnesses who identified the deceased as Luqman Omoola, claimed he was shot when some persons engaged security personnel at the entrance of the Akirun palace in an argument.

When the news of the incident broke, some persons stormed the palace and set a section of it on fire.

There had been tension in Ikirun since Yinusa Akadiri was installed as the new monarch of the town.

However, the police on Thursday said it was residents who attacked officers deployed to protect the palace.

The police spokesperson in the state ,Yemisi Opalola, in a statement she issued from Osogbo, the state capital, said a group of armed persons shot at the police officers at the palace.

Mrs Opalola said two police inspectors, Obajobi Adedokun and Raji Abiodun, were severely injured by the armed hoodlums during the attack.

“The Commissioner of Police wishes to debunk the news making the round that, policemen shot at people at Ikirun. The true picture of event is that, while some policemen were at Akinrun palace to protect those renovating it, some armed hoodlums shot the policemen deployed to the palace, injured Inspector Obajobi Adedokun and Inspector Raji Abiodun,” she said.

The police spokesperson said the injured officers were immediately taken to hospital for treatment.

Mrs Opalola said aside from the police inspectors, the armed hoodlums also injured one of the firefighters trying to put off the fire at a section of the palace set ablaze by the hoodlums.

“They set the palace ablaze and also attacked the fire brigade personnel and injured one Orunwumi Roseline and Abel Olayinka and attacked their truck while on their way to the palace to put out the fire.”

She warned members of the community to desist from fomenting unrest..

“The Commissioner of Police therefore, charged parents and guardians to warn their wards to stop this uncivilized act of violence and toe the path of peace. He sternly warned that, anyone found culpable in this unwarranted violence/attack will face the full wrath of the law.”

