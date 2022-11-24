A yet-to-be-identified petrol tanker assistant has died after the vehicle was involved in an accident, an official has said.

The incident occurred around Alakara, Mushin area of Lagos.

In a statement on Wednesday, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the permanent secretary of the Lagos State Management Agency (LASEMA), said the driver also sustained injuries and had been hospitalised.

The agency said that it received a distress call around 2:16 PM.

“The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) earlier today Wednesday 23rd November, 2023, recovered one dead adult male and an empty oil tanker involved in a lone road accident at Mushin axis of Lagos,” the statement read.

“The timely recovery operation was in response to the distress call received

by the Agency at 02:16a.m followed by a swift 02:25 a.m arrival time at Alakara, Mushin Bus Stop.

“The prompt response of the Agency forestalled fire outbreaks and other secondary incidents at the accident scene, with swift recovery of the yet-to-be-identified Truck Assistant that lost his life in the accident.”

Mr Oke-Osanyintolu, said the “immediate cause” of the accident was reckless driving.”

He further said that the area has been cordoned off by its officers to prevent a secondary accident.

He added that the body of the truck assistant has been handed over to officers at Alakara police division.

“The bagged commodity (remains of the Truck Assistant) was also handed over to the Police Officers at the incident scene for further processing,” he said.

