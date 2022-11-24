Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has appointed Nath Yaduma as his Special Assistant, Liaison.

Atiku, in a statement by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, on Wednesday in Abuja, said the appointment takes immediate effect.

Mr Yaduma, who hails from Adamawa State, until his recent appointment, has been a long standing aide of Atiku.

He has also served in various capacities, including Special Adviser on Special Duties in the Obasanjo administration.

He is a graduate of the Institute of Insurance, Kent, London, and City College, New York.

Also, the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council has engaged Amas Anka, the CEO/Managing Editor of Thunder Blowers Online Television as its North West Spokesperson.

A former staff of the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), Mr Anka’s new appointment was announced on Tuesday in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital.

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State, who is the North West Zonal Coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, announced the appointment at the council’s meeting in Kaduna.

A statement issued by Mr Anka on Wednesday said the appointment which took immediate effect had made him the Special Adviser on Media to the Zonal Coordinator of the presidential campaign.

According to him, the appointment is also part of the strategy to kick start the activities of the Presidential campaign council in the Zone.

The coordinator urged the appointee to bring his experience to bear in ensuring that the campaign activities within the Zone are promoted across the nation.

While accepting the appointment Mr Anka assured the governor that he would do his best to deliver to the expectations of the North West APC Presidential Campaign Council.

He thanked the Governor for finding him worthy of the appointment and assured him of his commitment towards ensuring that the campaign activities are promoted across the nation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Anka is a lecturer at the Federal University, Gusau.

He holds a PhD in Political Science (International Relations) and has been managing an online television.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

