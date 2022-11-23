The spokesperson of Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State, Christian Aburime, said there was no rift between his principal and the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Mr Aburime, who spoke to reporters on Wednesday, said: “The alleged rift between my principal and Obi is a figment of people’s imagination. They are brothers who may share different political opinions.

“Soludo’s relationship, friendship and brotherhood with Obi is still intact, as against what many people think. I don’t know how people created and magnified a non-existent issue, and how they are reacting to the governor’s comment.

“As far as I know, there is no issue between Governor Soludo and Obi. So I wonder why people disturb themselves and go about shouting in the media, over-reacting and issuing one threat or the other over a non-existent issue they created.

“These are totally uncalled for and the people indulging in such should have a rethink,” he said.

Mr Aburime said the Soludo-led government remained focused on delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of Anambra and would not want to be distracted by any form of verbal attack, threat or sponsored charade.

He maintained that Mr Soludo had the right to his opinion and was entitled to it under the Nigerian Constitution and in a democracy, and would not “succumb to blackmail, threat or attack”.

The aide said the governor would not retract any statement, adding: “He has no regrets about what he said, because he has actually expressed his own opinion, which is his constitutional rights.”

He urged the youths who are threatening to dump heaps of refuse around the Government House gates to desist from doing that.

“The youth should refrain from being used as weapons of destabilisation instead of being part of the solution to the challenges facing the state.

“The youths are both the leaders of today and tomorrow. I wonder why they would allow themselves to be used by some individuals.

“Instead of threatening to dump refuse at the Government House, they should rally support for the government of Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, because his administration is actually working for the betterment of their lives.

“The governor wants to see that the youth of this generation and the generation to come will have something that can make life more meaningful for them.

“Aside from giving the youths various key positions in his administration, Soludo’s government is also currently training and empowering thousands of youths across the state in different vocational skills.

“So, I advise the youth to think twice,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a youth group, under the aegis of Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, threatened to dump heap refuse at the Anambra Government House on Friday to protest the alleged rift between Messrs Soludo and Obi.

The group demanded that Mr Soludo retract his comments against Mr Obi.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

