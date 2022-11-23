The state collation agent of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the July 16 governorship election in Osun State, Adeosun Rasaki, on Tuesday said, reports after the poll showed that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) was not used in 749 polling units.

Mr Rasaki, a Special Adviser to the state governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, appeared as Prosecution Witness 2 before the election petition tribunal.

The governor, Gboyega Oyetola of the APC, is challenging his defeat by Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the election.

In his evidence before the tribunal, the governor’s aide said he was not present at all the polling units but received reports of happenings in every polling unit from party agents.

“I was a state collation agent, they reported to me. The report we had was that the BVAS machine was not used in 749 polling units,” he said.

Under cross-examination by the counsel to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Paul Ananaba, SAN, the witness insisted that the governorship election was not conducted in substantial compliance with INEC regulations.

“To the best of my knowledge, it was in 749 polling units that the INEC officials did not comply,” he said

Mr Rasaki said the non-compliance led to over voting in some of the polling units which went in favor of Mr Adeleke.

“There was over voting which was done in favor of the second respondent. As a collation agent, I got the results from all over the state,” he added.

He admitted appending his signature on form EC8D1 containing votes cast for parties, where the PDP was credited with 403,371 votes, while in his witness statement, he claimed the PDP got 403,364.

Adeleke’s certificate not in our custody – REC

Meanwhile, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Osun State, Mutiu Agboke who had earlier appeared before the panel, said, the state office of the commission is not in possession of Mr Adeleke’s certificate.

Mr Agboke, who was represented by Sheu Mohammed, Deputy Director, Election and Party Monitoring, appeared before the tribunal in response to a subpoena issued on the commission to produce form CF001 of Mr Adeleke which contains his credentials used for the 2018 governorship election.

He claimed that Mr Adeleke’s credentials for the 2018 elections were submitted to the commission’s national headquarters.

“We are not in the custody of the documents. The documents were submitted to the national headquarters. We were only given photocopies by the national headquarters for display,” he said.

“After we might have done with litigation, the only records we kept in our office are the form EC8A Series,” the witness added.

When asked to produce the said photocopies given to the state office, the witness said: “We don’t have the photocopies again. We have decongested our system.”

The chairman of the tribunal, Tertsea Kume, subsequently reserved ruling on the matter till Friday, November 25.

