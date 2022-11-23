The police in Ogun State State have arrested four suspected members of a gang of notorious kidnappers operating in Abeokuta, the state capital, and its environs.

The police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspects were arrested following reports of a series of kidnap cases at Soyooye and Ibara Orile area of Abeokuta.

It will be recalled that the state had recorded many kidnapping cases in recent times.

Mr Oyeyemi named the suspects as Ismaila Ibrahim (21), Musa Muhammed (26), Irekura Abu (43) and Okanlawon Muhammed (26).

He said following the reports of incessant kidnap cases, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Lanre Bankole, directed the Anti- kidnapping team to move into the affected areas to fish out the perpetrators.

“In compliance with the CP’s directive, the SP Taiwo Opadiran-led team embarked on a technical and intelligence-based investigation, which led them to one of the suspects, Irukura Abu, who was later discovered to be the supplier of guns to the hoodlums.”

Mr Oyeyemi said Mr Abu’s arrest led to the arrest of Musa Muhammed, while he was coming out from their hideout to buy food for their victims and members of the gang.

He added that the duo “confessed to being members of a kidnap gang who are responsible for the abduction of one Bishop Oladimeji Joshua of Prayer City, Keesan Abeokuta, on the 22nd of September 2022.

“Their confession led to the arrest of the remaining two, Ismaila Ibrahim and Okanlawon Muhammed.”

According to Mr Oyeyemi, two double- barrel guns and one- single barrel long gun were recovered from the suspects.

He said the police boss, Mr Bankole, has ordered the suspects be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

Mr Oyeyemi said the police boss also directed a massive manhunt for other members of the gang who were on the run.

