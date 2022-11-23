Despite glaring signs of interference by the ruling All Progressives Congress, Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, says he was not involved in the crisis that culminated in the impeachment of Gboyega Aribisogan as the Speaker of the House on Monday.

Officials of Mr Oyebanji’s government had earlier also claimed that it was an internal affair of the ruling party.

However, with the governor as the leader of the party in the state, observers believe he could not have been indifferent to the crisis.

One of the grounds cited for the removal of Mr Aribisogan and his suspension alongside six other members of the house was that he sabotaged the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Bill submitted to the house by the governor.

While receiving the newly elected Speaker, Olubunmi Adelugba, on Tuesday in his office, Mr Oyebanji said he was glad the leaders of the party swifty ensured the resolution of the crisis in the house.

The governor described the crisis “as a family affair and one of the beauties of democracy,” insisting that he was not involved in it.

“You have justified the confidence your various constituencies reposed in you, by doing the right thing at the appropriate time,” he told the lawmakers present at the event.

The governor assured the new Speaker of his support, reminding her of the need to accelerate action on the passage of the 2023 budget.

Presenting the new Speaker amidst cheers in the presence of other 17 members, the Deputy Speaker, Hakeem Jamiu, described the crisis that broke out in the house in the last few days as an embarrassment, not only to the members of the APC, but to the people of Ekiti State.

He said the House has corrected what he called the anomaly that dogged its leadership change, and assured that the House under the new leadership would continue to maintain peace in the discharge of its constitutional duties.

Mrs Adelugba appreciated all the members of the House and other APC executive members over her emergence as the speaker of the House.

She described the process that led to her emergence as peaceful, promising to always maintain allegiance to the people of the state.

Meanwhile, a new set of principal officers have emerged in the Assembly, following the change of guard.

The principal officers are Hakeem Jamiu, Deputy Speaker; Oyekola Bode-Adeoye, Leader of Government Business; Adeoye Aribasoye, Chief Whip; Abiodun Fawekun, Deputy Leader and Ayodeji Ajayi, Deputy Chief Whip.

