Two medical doctors who were abducted recently in Cross River State have been set free.

The Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Cross River, Felix Archibong, confirmed the release of the doctors in a statement on Tuesday in Calabar.

Mr Archibong, a medical doctor, said the doctors were freed in the early hours of Tuesday, alongside two others who were abducted with them.

He said no ransom was paid for their release.

The NMA commended Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River and the security agencies on the release of the two doctors.

“I can confirm to you that my two members have been released, they were released with the two other persons abducted with them.

“I want to commend the State Government and security agencies for their efforts. They have given us hope that Nigeria will get better,” the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quoted Mr Archibong as saying.

The NMA chairman said he had spoken with the doctors after they were freed, stressing that they were released unhurt.

READ ALSO: Doctors in Cross River begin strike over abduction of colleagues

The doctors were abducted along the Calabar-Ikom Highway on Friday. Their abductors had demanded N100million ransom.

The incident prompted the NMA to begin an indefinite strike on Monday, following the expiration of 48 hours given the state government to secure their freedom.

The Commissioner of Police in Cross River, Sule Balarabe, had yet to respond to calls and text messages sent to him to find out if any suspect has been arrested over the abduction.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

