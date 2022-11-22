A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, dismissed a suit which sought for an order to invalidate Stella Oduah’s nomination as a senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State.

The judge, Inyang Ekwo, dismissed the suit for being status barred.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the case was filed by John Emeka, an aspirant in the May 27 primary election conducted by the PDP and monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The PDP was the 1st defendant, while INEC was the 3rd.

Mr Emeka alleged that Mrs Oduah lied on oath in both her expression of interest and nomination forms, including in the INEC Form CF001 which she submitted to INEC, for the 2023 Anambra North District election.

In the originating summons marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/841/2022 dated and filed on June 8 by his lawyer, Mbanefo Ikwegbue, Mr Emeka prayed the court to declare that the information supplied by Mrs Oduah in her INEC Form CF001, with respect to her participation in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme, was false.

He said the senator had, under oath, used the same information to participate in the previous general elections as the PDP’s candidate for the 2015 and 2019 polls for Anambra North District.

According to him, the act contravenes Sections 12(1) (a) (b) (c) and 13(1) (a) of the NYSC Act.

He further prayed the court to declare that by reason of the “false information” given in her INEC Form CF 001 in respect of her participation in the NYSC Scheme, she was not qualified to have contested in the said elections and or any other election into the Nigerian Senate.

(NAN)

