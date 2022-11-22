Police in Delta State said they have arrested four suspects in connection with the murder of two men in the state.

The police, who gave the name of one victim as Uguru Dominic, 29, said the murdered occurred in Sapele, Delta State, on 16 November.

A tenant in Mr Dominic’s compound called in the police when he discovered his corpse alongside another corpse, said to be that of a male friend to the late Dominic, inside a bathroom.

A 27-year-old suspect, Ogadinma Francis, otherwise known as Gentle, was later arrested by with Dominic’s Toyota Corolla car, apparently stolen after the murder, according to the spokesperson of the police in Delta, Bright Edafe.

“Suspect confessed that he did a filling job for the deceased and after working for him, he refused to pay him the agreed amount,” Mr Edafe, a deputy superintendent of police, said in a statement on Sunday.

The police, through Mr Francis, arrested the other three suspects – Goodnews Abaje, 30, Obunwa Kasim, 25, and Bright Osifo, 23.

All the four suspects are male.

“They stated that the initial plan was to rob the victim. They tied them up till about 4:30 a.m. and then forced him to transfer N36, 000 to one of the suspects’ (bank) account. They further stated that they decided to kill both of them because they felt the victims recognised them and will report them to the police.

“The Commissioner of Police Delta State, Muhammed Ali FCIA, has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further Investigation,” Mr Edafe said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

