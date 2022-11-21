The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Cross River State chapter, on Monday embarked on an indefinite strike over the abduction of two of its members.

The two doctors, Joshua Omini, a staffer of General Hospital in Ugep community, Yakurr Local Government Area of Cross River and Ekpo Egong of General Hospital, Calabar, were abducted on 18 November, while traveling along Calabar-Ikom Highway in the state.

Their abductors are demanding N100 million ransom, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

NMA announced the strike in a communiqué jointly signed by its state Chairman, Felix Archibong, and the Secretary, Amaku Asuquo, after an emergency meeting in Calabar on Monday.

The association said its members observed with dismay the lack of security personnel, patrols or checkpoints on the Calabar-Ikom Highway despite a previous reported case of kidnap on 15 November.

“Members observed the deplorable state of the road, especially from Okomita to Uyanga, all in Akamkpa Local Government Area.

“This deplorable state of the road causes vehicular movement around that area to proceed at minimal speed, hence providing an advantage to these criminal elements to perpetuate their evil intentions.

“NMA in Cross River has embarked on an indefinite strike from Monday, November 21, 2022, in solidarity with her members still in the hands of their abductors.

“The government should activate all necessary instruments at its disposal to ensure the timely and unconditional release of our members in the hands of their abductors.

“The state government should as a matter of urgency provide security checkpoints and patrol vehicles at vulnerable areas of the road,” the association said.

NMA also called on the state government to urgently effect repairs of the affected portion of the road that slows down vehicular movement.

The association urged Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State “to activate all necessary mechanisms to ensure that the menace of kidnapping was nipped in the bud” before the Yuletide season.

“NMA in Cross River is not oblivious of the hardship its strike will have on the good people of Cross River.

“However, we appeal to all the relevant security agencies to ensure a timely release of our abducted colleagues.”

