The police in Ogun State have arrested a 45-year-old carpenter, Segun Omotosho, for allegedly beating his wife, Olubukola Omotosho, to death over possession of their private school.

The command in a statement by its spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, made this known on Monday.

According to the police report, Mrs Omotosho was a National Certificate in Education holder who established a private school and registered it in her name and that of her husband.

The police explained that the suspect, who is a carpenter with no academic qualification, had always fought his wife to take charge of the school.

The state police spokesman said during their last quarrel, Mr Omotosho hit his wife’s head with a padlock. The woman was taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta but died a few days later.

Following the incident, the suspect took to his heels but was arrested on Sunday in Akinseku village in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area, where he was reportedly hiding.

“Unknown to the husband, the deceased had sent a voice note to her family members, informing them that her husband had used a padlock to hit her on the head while beating her, and that if she died, they should be aware that it was her husband that killed her.

“As soon as the voice note was played to his hearing, the husband took to his heels,” Mr Oyeyemi said.

The police said the suspect has been transferred to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and prosecution.