The Anambra State Government has threatened to deface the campaign materials of all political parties in the state for failure to pay some fees for displaying them.

The Managing Director of Anambra Signage and Advertising Agency, Tony Ujubuonu, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Mr Ujubuonu said candidates of all political parties have been given a “two-week grace” to pay for their campaign posters and billboards in the state.

“Through this release, the entire political party candidates for the upcoming general elections are urged to make sure those handling their campaigns have made payments to the government to avoid ANSAA defacing their campaign materials.

“The agency has also given a two-week grace (to the candidates) to make such payments or face legal enforcement,” he said.

The ANSAA boss said he had written to all out-of-home advertising practitioners in the state to revalidate and register all their billboards by asking the owners of campaigns on them to pay up to avoid defacing of the materials.

He said the “grace period” would elapse on 5 December, after which an enforcement would follow “immediately”.

The managing director said the agency was aware that some candidates of political parties were erecting billboards “on their own ignorantly” without due payment.

“The agency wants to state that this is not only wrong but illegal and any such billboard would be brought down without any notice, the structure seized permanently and auctioned,” Mr Ujubuonu stated.

He stressed that politicians who fail to make the payments would face “immediate” legal action.

The Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, is a member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance.

There will be no governorship election in Anambra in 2023 as Mr Soludo was only sworn-in March.

However, all other elections would take place in the state.

The latest development comes a few days after Mr Soludo made some diatribes against Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate.

Mr Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, is a major contender in the 2023 presidential election.

Other major contenders are Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress.

Aside from the presidential candidates, other candidates contesting the 2023 elections would be affected.

Background

The Anambra State Government had said in August that it would vet the campaign materials of all political parties before they are shared in the state.

The government also said campaign sponsors would be required to pay some fees to the government, depending on the office being campaigned for and the nature of the materials.

Senatorial candidates, for instance, would pay N7 million, while House of Representatives candidates would pay N5 million to paste their campaign posters in the state.

Candidates for the state assembly are expected to pay N1 million for the same purpose.

The government said costs for out-of-home media and mobile advertising were pegged at N100,000 for 48 sheets billboards, N500,000 for spectacular billboards, N500,000 for gantry displays, N100,000 for irregularly shaped billboards, N50,000 for a branded vehicle, and N5,000 for tricycle rear branding.

It banned the use of posters on bridges and road demarcations and also announced the prohibition of campaign posters on street light poles, roundabouts and other public buildings.

No candidate of any political party has, however, reacted to the government’s decision, about three months after.