The Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, has explained his delay in appointing politicians into his cabinet, saying he does not want distractions as he sets out to form a formidable team for his administration.

The governor said he was aware of the concerns by party members over his appointments so far and assured them that they would not be neglected.

The governor who spoke while swearing in new commissioners and special advisers on Friday, also noted that his appointments were strictly by merit.

The new appointees and their portfolios are Akintunde Oyebode, Commissioner for Finance, and Oyebanji Filani, Commissioner for Health.

The Special Advisers are Niyi Adebayo, Budget, Economic Planning and Performance Management; Tayo Adeola, Investment, Trade and industry; Ebenezer Boluwade, Agriculture and Food Security; Kofoworola Aderiye, Education, Science and Technology; Jide Awe, Political and Inter Party Affairs; Tope Ogunleye, Bureau of Special Project; Seun Fakuade, Governance, Reforms and Innovation; and Olayinka Oyebode, Media and Strategy/Chief Press Secretary.

“I am not unmindful of the fact that there have been concerns on the configuration of these appointments,” he said.

“I will like to place on record that I am committed to my campaign promise that party leaders will play a very critical role in appointments to political offices at the appropriate time.”

To the appointees, the governor said, “Let me state that you were carefully chosen to be part of our team on our journey to Ekiti Prosperity because of my abiding confidence in your ability and competence.

“All of you are coming from a proven pedigrees of professional astuteness, brilliance and personal accomplishments.

“The chief consideration for your invitation to serve is the compelling resume of your excellence in character, career attainment, experience and aptitude.

“For me, appointment must be earned on the scores of competence, character and creativity, and on these, you have discharged yourselves creditably well. I am personally impressed about your life achievements, but more importantly, about the fact that we share the same dream and enthusiasm about a prosperous state.

“Political leadership in our climes comes with its inherent burden and contradictions which you must quickly understand. As top government functionaries, you will, expectedly, come under intense pressure. You, however, need to develop a positive mindset to manage expectations with compassion, firmness, magnanimity and fear of God.

READ ALSO: Oyebanji appoints eight Special Advisers

“As you assume office today, you are expected to bring to bear your wealth of experience and leverage your competences to meet the expectation of our people.”

He also appealed to members of the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti to continually market the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, to be able to win the 2023 poll.

“As we embark on electioneering campaign to choose the next President for our dear country, I appeal to all political parties to adhere strictly to the campaign rules and regulations by ensuring that campaigns are issues based and devoid of violence and rancour,” he said.

“As for us in the All Progressives Congress (APC), we shall continue to market our candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the Ekiti electorate until victory is earned.”

The governor had in October appointed Habibat Adubiaro as the Secretary to the State Government and Dayo Apata as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.