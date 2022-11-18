Several houses, including a worship centre, were on Thursday evening gutted by fire at Owan community in Ovia South West Local Government Area, near Benin, in Edo State.

Witnesses told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the incident was caused by a petroleum laden tanker which fell and spilled its content and burst into flames, burning down buildings and shops, including a church along the Benin-Akure axis of the community.

A witness, Mathew Fapohunda, told NAN that “the incident happened between 4p.m. and 5p.m. on Thursday.

“A tanker carrying petroleum product from Benin heading towards Akure fell into a gutter and burst into flames.

“We didn’t have the opportunity to verify the content of the truck as people ran for their lives.

ALSO READ: Fire destroys goods in Kano market

“We were helpless, but we quickly contacted the Okomu Oil Palm Company, which sent their fire truck.

“Though they put out the fire but not before several houses, shops and a church along the road have been completely razed by the fire, consuming everything inside them worth millions of naira.”

Mr Fapohunda, one of the community leaders in Owan, said no human casualty was, however, recorded in the incident.

When contacted, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Edo, Henry Benamaisia, said the command was yet to be briefed on the incident.

(NAN)