The police say officers have foiled an attempt to burn down the Ekiti State House of Assembly complex in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

The police spokesperson in the state, Sunday Abutu, said 10 persons invaded the complex with kegs of petrol around 4 a.m. on Friday but were chased off by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the police.

The recent emergence of Gboyega Aribisogan as the Speaker of the House following the sudden death of the incumbent, Funminiyi Afuye, had caused tension among the lawmakers and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Mr Aribisogan’s emergence was said to have annoyed party bigwigs who had endorsed Bunmi Adelugba for the position. Mr Aribisogan garnered 15 votes to defeat Mrs Adelugba who had 10 votes.

Following the ensuing tension, the police shut down the complex on Wednesday morning, claiming to have acted on an intelligence report of a planned attack on lawmakers and staff.

Mr Abutu said the police were vindicated when the hoodlums on Friday morning scaled the fence into the complex.

“I can confirm to you that these hoodlums carrying two kegs filled with petrol and also armed with cutlasses and other weapons came to burn down the assembly in the wee hours of today (Friday),” he said.

“The intention they had was that police had left the place because our patrol vehicles had been withdrawn from the two gates. They thought the place was no longer under security cover. They came through a section of the complex, but they were resisted.

“The operatives of the RRS gave them a hot chase into the bush and recovered two kegs filled with petrol from them, among other dangerous exhibits.

“We want to warn our people not to turn the Assembly into a theatre of war. It is an arm of government that must be respected. They called it hallowed chambers, so people should desist from creating unnecessary crises.

“Let me also say that our men and officers are on ground to repel any dangerous moves being made by mischief makers to spark up trouble in any part of the state.”

However, Mr Abutu said the police were yet to arrest anyone in connection with the attempted arson but added that they were on their trail.

The APC in the state has denied any link with the happenings in the Assembly, saying the election was an internal affair of the legislature.

Segun Dipe, the party’s spokesperson in Ekiti, said the party would not meddle with the politics of the Assembly but would rather activate its internal mechanism to resolve the issues.