The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Ovie Omo-Agege has vowed to facilitate the establishment of one cluster industry in each of the 25 local government areas in the state if elected governor in the 2023.

Mr Omo-Agege, who is the deputy president of Nigeria’s Senate, stated this on Thursday in Asaba, Delta State, while unveiling his manifesto to reporters in the state.

“Never in history have we faced such difficult times in our state. Beyond politics and political party affiliation, we all know that with the enormous resources and competence of Deltans all over the world, our state is not where it ought to be.

“Under the PDP, and especially in the last seven years, the problems of Delta State have been squarely rooted in bad leadership, misplaced priorities, pervasive incompetence, and even corruption,” he said.

He urged the people to reject the PDP governorship candidate, Sherrif Oborevwori, whom he said would represent a “third term” for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Mr Omo-Agege said Governor Okowa has failed the state.

The candidate said with his record of public service, his aspiration “represents and offers the change needed to return the state to the path of economic prosperity”.

“The offer of PDP in the 2023 gubernatorial elections in the person of Mr Oborevwori is a bad one for Delta State, because it exemplifies incompetence, bad judgment and everything that went wrong in the past seven years,” he said.

Manifesto

Mr Omo-Agege, at the event, unveiled a 60-page manifesto anchored on the EDGE – “E for Employment and Empowerment, D for Development (Economic, Infrastructural and Industrial), G for Good Governance, and E for Enduring Peace and Security.”

He promised to establish one cluster industry in each of the 25 local government areas of the state if elected governor.

“With EDGE, we bring credibility, efficiency and trust back to governance. It is the ultimate paradigm shift to reform our public service, cut the cost of governance, eliminate waste, and deny corruption and other crimes comfort and safety in our governance architecture.”

Mr Omo-Agege decried the “scary unemployment indices”, which he said was “heading skywards” and added that evidence is seen in the high percentage of youths roaming the street for nonexistence jobs.

“My plan as stated in our manifesto will change the commercial ecosystem of the State and create an investment-friendly charter that makes access to funds and infrastructure a natural way of life. Human capital development, agriculture, tourism, infrastructure, housing and other labour-intensive interventions will be at the core of our agenda.

“We shall establish a Delta State Employment, Entrepreneurship and Empowerment Programme (DEEP), and facilitate the establishment of cluster industries in each of the twenty-five Local Government Areas of our State. We will deliberately create an enabling environment for industries and manufacturing; establish tech hubs, set up small business loan guarantee schemes, promote skills acquisition and set up a Career Development Centre for Deltans.”

The candidate disclosed his plans to revive seaports in the state to boost the economic transformation and urged the people to vote for the party presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in order to attract federal projects to the state.