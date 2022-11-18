A group, the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), has called for the appointment of a new clerk for the national assembly.

The group, in a statement on Thursday, urged the chairperson of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), Ahmed Amshi, to appoint with immediate effect an acting clerk for the national assembly to avoid a vacuum.

PASAN urged the leadership of the national assembly “not to tolerate any contravention of the laid-down Rules and Regulations as it negates the principle of succession in the parliamentary bureaucracy.

Read the full statement below:

PASAN DEMANDS IMMEDIATE APPOINTMENT OF NEW CLERK TO THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, PASAN, demands the immediate appointment of new Clerk to the National Assembly.

The Union frowns at the delay in the immediate appointment of a new Clerk that would steer the affairs of the Service.

While urging the Chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission, NASC, Engineer Ahmed Amshi to immediately name an acting Clerk to the National Assembly, noted that the Legislature as an independent Arm of the Government couldn’t be without a Head of Management.

According to a statement in Abuja on Thursday signed by the Chairman of PASAN NASC Chapter, Comrade Ojemeri Adolf Oisamaye stated that the appointment of new CNA becomes more imperative when all the Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government are defending the 2023 budget proposals.

The Union calls on the leadership of the National Assembly not to tolerate any contravention of the laid-down Rules and Regulations as it negates the principle of succession in the Parliamentary bureaucracy.

PASAN, however, notes that there are moves to allegedly recall the outgoing Clerk to the National Assembly, Architect Ojo Olatunde Amos who had procedeed on pre- retirement leave on Monday, 14th November, 2022. If this allegation is something to go by, then it contravenes the provisions of the extant rules on retirement as this could cause disharmony and disaffection in the Service.

“At this point the Union call on the leadership of the National Assembly to draw the attention of the Commission, to appoint a qualified and an experienced Clerk to the National Assembly in accordance with the National Assembly Service Act (2014) as amended”.

Recall that the outgoing CNA, Architect Ojo Olatunde Amos had procedeed on mandatory pre- retirement leave on 14th November, 2022 and would finally retire from service on February 14, 2023.