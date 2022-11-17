Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has restated his conditions for peace between the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the aggrieved governors that make up the G-5.

Mr Wike, who is leading the G-5, disclosed this in Port Harcourt on Wednesday during the inauguration of the Rumuepirikom flyover built by his administration.

The inauguration was performed by Adams Oshiomhole, former governor of Edo State and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Details of the inauguration and Mr Wike’s speech were contained in a statement by the governor’s media aide, Kelvin Ebiri, on Wednesday.

The governor stressed that he and other G-5 governors of the PDP will only accept reconciliation which is based on equity, fairness and justice.

“We stand for equity, fairness and justice. That is what the G-5 Governors will continue to preach. We have said we are not against reconciliation, but reconciliation must be based on equity, fairness and justice,” he said.

Mr Wike said some of the party members attacking them were people who were singing praises of him and other members of the G-5.

“But now, because I said let the right thing be done, let agreement be agreement. Because I have said that, I have now become an enemy. Because we said, look, we had an agreement, do this, do that, and some people believe that they will not and we said it must be done,” he stated.

2023 election

The Rivers governor said he would not support any presidential candidate who will not benefit his state. Politics is about interest, he said

“You must tell me what is the interest of my community. I will not join anybody who does not want my state to benefit. I will not support anybody who does not like my state,” the governor said.

He urged Nigerian leaders to strive to have integrity in order to be able to keep their promises to the people.

He said he would not accept the argument that failure to keep promises was a familiar trait among politicians.

“Individuals can behave that way, I will not behave that way. If I say something today, I will do it. If there is any reason, I won’t do it, I have to come back to you and let you know this is the reason why. And that is what they call integrity,” he said.

Wike apologises to Oshiomhole

Mr Wike apologised to Mr Oshiomhole for working against him and the 2020 APC governorship candidate in Edo State.

“You know I came to Edo State to make sure your candidate didn’t win the election. I was virtually in charge. Every day coming out on television to take you on, and I said you will not win, and you didn’t win.

“Well, that assignment has been done, we now know who is who. I want to tell my people, I sincerely apologise to you. You know, each time we learn,” Mr Wike said.

Governor Godwin Obaseki, who was the PDP candidate in the 2020 governorship election, won the contest. However, Mr Obaseki has since fallen out with Mr Wike.

Background

Apart from Mr Wike, other members of the G-5 are Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

G-5 came about after the PDP presidential primary, where Nigeria’s former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, defeated Mr Wike and others to become the party’s presidential candidate.

The group have been demanding the resignation of the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to pave the way for a southerner to lead the party in order to achieve a “regional balance”.

The governors’ argument is that both Mr Ayu and Atiku hail from northern Nigeria.

About two months ago, the governors and other party members loyal to Mr Wike, withdrew from the PDP presidential campaign committee and vowed not to take part in the campaign committee except Mr Ayu resigns.