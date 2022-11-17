Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has apologised to the former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, for working against the emergence of the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Osagie Ize-Iyamu as governor of Edo State in 2020.

“I use this opportunity to apologise to you. I came to Edo State to make sure that your candidate did not win the election,” Mr Wike said in his remarks shortly before introducing Mr Oshiomhole to commission a flyover in the state.

Mr Wike was the head of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign council which worked for the success of the second term election of Governor Godwin Obaseki who joined the PDP shortly before the party primary in Edo.

Mr Obaseki, who succeeded Mr Oshiomhole as the governor of the Edo State, was first elected on the platform of the APC in 2016, but fell out with his then political godfather, Mr Oshiomhole, who was the APC national chairman then.

Because of the rift between Messrs Obaseki and Oshiomhole, the APC denied Mr Obaseki a return ticket in 2020, forcing the governor to defect to the PDP, where he picked the governorship ticket and eventually won election for a second term.

Mr Wike led the PDP campaign for Mr Obaseki’s reelection. Both men later fell out with each other over some political differences.

Addressing party supporters in Port Harcourt during the commissioning of the eighth flyover built by his administration, Mr Wike apologised to Mr Oshiomhole.

“I was virtually in charge and coming out on television to take you on and I said you would not win and you didn’t win. That assignment has been done, but we now know who is who. I sincerely apologise to you.

“I want to tell my people I sincerely apologised to you,” Governor Wike said.

The event was broadcast on Channels TV and was monitored by PREMIUM TIMES.

“People would praise you for what you do for them. The day you said no, you are wrong, they began to say all sorts of things,” Mr Wike said. He did not, however, mention Mr Obaseki’s name.

Governor Wike also spoke about the crisis in the PDP. He said his only offence in the PDP is asking the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, to honour his “promise” that he would resign his position if a northerner wins the PDP presidential primary.

Oshiomhole backs Wike

In his remarks before commissioning the flyover which is in Governor Wike’s village, Rumuepirikom, in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers, Mr Oshiomhole, said leadership was about character and not making promises that would not be honoured.

Mr Oshiomhole recalled how he described Governor Wike as his man of the year for insisting that politics is about making promises and also being able to fulfil them.

He further recalled how 17 governors met in Asaba, Delta State in May 2021 and resolved that the next president of the country should come from the southern region.

He, however, denied sending the military to Rivers State during the 2019 elections, as alleged by Mr Wike.