Gunmen kidnapped a businessman in Ogun State, Segun Oparinde, on Tuesday after they ambushed him while he was driving into his residence.

Witnesses said the incident happened around 11 p.m. at Imeko in Imeko-Afon local government area of the state.

The gunmen reportedly drove away in their victim’s car after shooting his in-law, Bello Ibrahim, in the leg.

Mr Ibrahim had rushed out of the house after he heard his brother-in-law’s screams.

“He is receiving treatment at the Imeko General Hospital,” a resident told PREMIUM TIMES.

The resident said after the gunmen drove away with Mr Oparinde, they later abandoned his car by the roadside and entered the bush.

“We are yet to get any help from security agencies. We’ve called the police and the Amotekun Corps. We want to government to be serious and help us concerning this.”

Contacted, the Ogun State police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.

Mr Oyeyemi added that the police are after the abductors.

“All they spent in the operation wasn’t even up to five minutes but by the grace of God we shall track them down.”