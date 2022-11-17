The Federal High Court in Sokoto, on Wednesday, sentenced a director with the Sokoto State Commodity Board, Hassan Bello, to seven years’ imprisonment for obtaining money through job scam.

The trial judge, Ahmad Mahmud, however, gave Mr Bello an option of N100,00 fine to paid to the federal government.

But he ordered the convict to pay N850,000 restitution to the victims of fraud, according to a statement by the spokesperson of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Wilson Uwujaren.

EFCC said the convict fraudulently obtained about N1.3 million under the guise of offering non-existent employment to hapless job seekers.

He pleaded guilty to the charge during his arraignment.

Following his guilty plea, the prosecuting counsel, S.H Sa’ad, urged the court to convict and sentence the defendant accordingly.

The judge then convicted and sentenced Bello to seven years in jail with an option of N100, 000 fine.

Mr Mahmud also ordered the convict to pay restitution of N850, 000 to the victims through the EFCC.

The judge ordered that the convict would serve a two years jail term should he fail to pay the restitution within six months

The charge of which he was convicted reads, “That you, Hassan Bello, Male, while being the Director Administration Sokoto State Commodity Board sometime in August 2021, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud, did obtain the sum of One Million Three Hundred and Twenty Thousand Naira from one Aliyu Adamu Tsaki, Yusuf Abubakar, Yahaya Salihu Mohammed and others in the presence of one Dahiru Muhammad, when you falsely represented yourself to them that you will secure employment for them in the Sokoto State Commodity Board and issued them letters of provisional appointments, a representation you knew to be false, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related (Offences) Act 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act”.