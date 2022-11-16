The House of Representatives has postponed plenary till 22 November to allow fumigation of the chamber.

The Clerk of the House, Yahaya Danzaria, in a statement on Wednesday, announced the postponement.

The House had on 12 October adjourned plenary till 15 November. The suspension of plenary was to allow committees to embark on budget defence session.

Last week, Mr Danzaria had in a statement announced that the lawmakers will hold a session on 14 November (Monday).

Normally, the House sits three days in a week – Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

After the plenary session on Monday, the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila adjourned to Wednesday. He did not give the reason for the session on Monday or explain the reason for adjourning to Wednesday.

Perhaps the lawmakers made Tuesday a plenary free day to allow members of the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) to attend the flag-off of its presidential campaign.

Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the ruling party flagged off his campaign in Jos on Tuesday with several chieftains of the party in attendance.

Early on Wednesday, Mr Danzaria released a statement that plenary had been postponed to Thursday, but some hours later, he announced that plenary would now resume 22 November.

“I am directed to inform honourable members and the general public to disregard the resumption of plenary earlier announced to be Thursday November 17, 2022.

“A holistic fumigation of the chambers and replacement of seats will be done throughout this week.

“Resumption of plenary is now scheduled for Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 11:00am. All inconveniences are highly regretted,” he said.

Nigerian lawmakers are notorious for missing the constitutionally mandated sitting days of 181 days in a year due to numerous holidays.