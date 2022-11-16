Many Jos residents who are supporters of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Wednesday, trooped to the Rwang Pam stadium, the venue of the ruling party’s campaign flag-off, to engage in a cleansing exercise.

Their action came barely 24 hours after the All Progressive Congress (APC) flagged off its presidential campaign in the Plateau capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of PDP support groups said their action was to show their commitment to voting out the APC in Plateau, in the next political dispensation.

The Director General of Atiku Motivational Movement, Kamru Sani, said the action was meant to sweep out what the APC brought to the state.

Mr Sani stated that Plateau is a stronghold of the PDP, and the party is set to return to its winning ways.

“We are here to sweep out all they brought here, as PDP is for Plateau and Nigeria”.

“The party is set to be on winning ways again, as it has shown that it is the true party for the state.

“The party will bring relief to the sufferings that citizens of the state and Nigeria have had to endure in the last seven years,” he said.

Also speaking, Mohammed Hassan, the national coordinator of the PDP Youth Amendment Movement, said the movement would protect the future of the youths in Nigeria.

Mr Hassan said Nigerians are witnesses to the type of leadership experienced in the last seven years and called on Nigerians to vote for PDP in 2023.

(NAN)