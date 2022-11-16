Elon Musk has announced the relaunch of Twitter’s $8 monthly charge blue verification mark.

According to the company’s new owner, the relaunch will happen on 29 November. The announcement comes days after the company halted the service days after its rollout.

Mr Musk had earlier announced that the platform would start charging users $8 monthly for its blue verification mark.

Last week, the company, however, halted its plans following the emergence of numerous accounts impersonating popular users.

In a tweet on Wednesday Mr Musk said, “Punting relaunch of Blue Verified to November 29th to make sure that it is ‘rock solid’.

With the new release, Mr Musk said changing a verified name will cause loss of checkmark until the name is confirmed by Twitter to meet Terms of Service.

READ ALSO:

He added that “All unpaid legacy Blue check marks will be removed in a few months.”

Last Month, Mr Musk acquired Twitter after finalising his $44 billion deal to buy the company. Immediately after acquiring the company, he fired the company’s top executives.

Mr Musk later dissolved the company’s board and named himself the sole director of the company.