The police in Cross River State have secured the release of eight of the nine travellers abducted on the Ogoja-Ikom Highway.

The police spokesperson in Cross River, Irene Ugbo, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar on Wednesday that before their rescue, the ninth traveller had escaped from the abductors

Ms Ugbo, a superintendent of police, also dismissed the insinuation that herdsmen carried out the Tuesday attack.

“Eight of the victims are now in safe hands while the ninth person escaped.

“Reports that the kidnap was carried out by herdsmen are untrue; it was purely an armed robbery incident,” she said.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Sule Balarabe, who confirmed the abduction of the passengers on Tuesday, could not give the specific number of victims on the day of the kidnapping.

Mr Balarabe immediately deployed a tactical team, including officials of the police anti-kidnap squad, to the area.

A witness told NAN on Tuesday that the gunmen abducted nine persons on the highway between Okomita and Uyangha communities, near Calabar.

The gunmen were said to have emerged from the forest and shot at vehicles to force them to stop.

The witness said some vehicle passengers sustained gunshot injuries while the assailants moved others into the forest.

(NAN)