The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, has asked Nigerians to hold state governors responsible for any outbreak of electoral violence in their various states ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Mr Kukah, who spoke on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on Tuesday, said some of the governors usually deny opposition politicians access to facilities in the state, arguing that the trend usually culminates into electoral violence in various states.

“I think the governors, more than any other category of Nigerians, should be held almost completely and squarely responsible for the behavior and conduct and the things that happen around their areas and environments under which they have control,” he said.

The cleric also pointed out that some state governors who defected to opposition political parties have also caused violence in their states by attempting to compel some officials of the government to follow them to their new political parties.

“A lot of these things are producing the ingredients for the violence we are seeing among ourselves,” said Mr Kukah, who is the convener of the National Peace Committee, a body that advocates violence-free elections and peaceful political transitions in Nigeria.

“It is so disheartening. These people (governors) will pretend that they are not aware that their supporters are tearing the posters of the opposition candidates, but their body language often sends a message.”

He said it was unfortunate that the governors were yet to learn lessons from their past mistakes that resulted in violence in the country.

He stressed that “the monopoly of infrastructure of power” was behind the governors’ treatment of some Nigerians as “less citizens” because of their membership of opposition political parties.

The Catholic bishop said there was a need for the state governors to create a “level playing field” for candidates of all political parties during elections to end the recurring incidence of electoral violence in the country.

‘Politicians are friends jostling for national cake’

A video clip surfaced online recently showing the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, and his All Progressives Congress counterpart, Bola Tinubu, chatting and smiling together.

Reacting, Mr Kukah said the incident was another evidence that politicians are friends jostling for their piece of the national cake.

He cautioned Nigerians not to take the political leaders seriously and desist from being too passionate about their politicking, but be “a bit more restrained and wiser”.

“We ordinary people must figure out how to manage our passion when it comes to politics. Don’t take seriously the grandstanding of the politicians,” the cleric stated.

“All the things you see about them abusing themselves or quarreling, you will think they will never shake hands. They are very good friends, and many of them drink from the same pool. So, don’t go and kill yourself for nothing,” Mr Kukah added.