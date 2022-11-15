A governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State, Ita Enang, and the Chairman of the party’s governorship primary in the state, Tunde Ajibulu, have disagreed over recent court nullification of the party’s governorship primary.

Messrs Enang and Ajibulu appeared as guests during Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on Tuesday.

A Federal High Court in Uyo, on Monday, nullified the nomination of Akanimo Udofia as the governorship candidate of the APC in the state.

The judge, Agatha Okeke, ordered the APC to conduct a fresh governorship primary within two weeks but barred Mr Udofia from participating in the new primary.

Mr Enang, who instituted the case, had prayed the court to declare him the validly elected candidate of the party arguing that Mr Udofia was not a member of the party as at the time of the primary.

Mr Udofia, an entrepreneur, was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) where he had bought the party form to contest the governorship primary before he defected to the APC days before its governorship primary. He emerged the party governorship candidate under controversial circumstances.

Justice Okeke in her ruling on Monday said Mr Udofia did not satisfy the provisions of the electoral laws which stipulate that he ought to have been a member of the APC for at least 30 days before the primary and that the waiver Mr Udofia allegedly got from the APC was not signed by “any known persons.”

Reacting, Mr Ajibulu, who chaired the primary that produced Mr Udofia, described the judgment as “bizarre.”

He said he could not understand how the judge determined that Mr Udofia was not a member of the APC, even when the party has confirmed his membership.

“So, if the APC says Akanimo Udofia, is a member of the APC, and he contested in the primary, and his name has been sent to the INEC means that he won the primary. (I am) not sure how a judge would be able to come to say that Akanimo Udofia is not a member of the APC,” he said.

Mr Ajibulu insisted that the primary which he chaired was “legitimately” conducted.

But Mr Enang countered Mr Ajibulu and argued that apart from Mr Udofia’s non-membership of the APC, the primary was faulty because the delegate list used in the exercise was not the list approved by the party.

He said although there were subsisting court judgments concerning leadership crisis rocking the party at the state level, the judgments did not “annulled or had anything to do with the delegate list” already approved by the party and endorsed by INEC.

Mr Enang insisted that the court has the power to determine if an individual was a member of a political party, when in contention.

He argued that given that section 84 (13) of the electoral law empowers INEC to reject candidates who did not emanate from validly conducted primaries, the issue nomination of candidates was not entirely an internal party affair.

He accused Mr Ajibulu of conducting the primary without a delegate list about 17 minutes after he told him (Mr Enang) and hours after he told the same to INEC that he (Mr Ajibulu) was traumatised and not ready to conduct the primary on that day.

Mr Ajibulu, who had a rough moment with some thugs on arrival in Uyo for the primary, claimed that the primary was conducted about one hour after he met with Mr Enang and not 17 minutes.

He also claimed that a delegate list was shown to Mr Enang, on request, during the exercise, before he left the venue after expressing dissatisfaction with the exercise.

“I know nothing about Akwa Ibom politics. I came from national. So, you can’t involve me in your village squabbles,” he told Mr Enang.

Appeal

Meanwhile, Mr Udofia has indicated he would appeal the court ruling nullifying his nomination as the candidate of the APC in the state.