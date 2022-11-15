The police in Lagos have arrested six Bureau de Change operators for allegedly kidnapping an eight-year-old child.

The police spokesperson in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest on his verified Twitter handle monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.

Mr Hundeyin said the suspects conspired and kidnapped the child of their colleague.

“The child, whose hands and feet were bound in a sack, was released three days later.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that all the suspects are fellow BDC operators in the same business district of Lagos,” he said.

According to him, the suspects will be arraigned at the end of the investigation.

(NAN)