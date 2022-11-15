The sacked Akwa Ibom State governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Akanimo Udofia, has said he would appeal the court judgment nullifying his nomination for the 2023 election.

A Federal High Court in Uyo on Monday nullified the nomination of Mr Udofia as the governorship candidate of the APC in Akwa Ibom State.

The judge, Agatha Okeke, ordered the APC to conduct a fresh governorship primary within two weeks but barred Mr Udofia from participating in the new primary.

The case was instituted by Ita Enang, a former presidential aide who was an aspirant in the primary. Mr Enang had prayed the court to declare him the validly elected candidate of the party arguing that Mr Udofia was not a member of the party as at the time of the primary.

Mr Udofia, an entrepreneur was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) where he had bought the party form to contest the governorship primary before he defected to the APC days before its governorship primary. He emerged the party governorship candidate under controversial circumstances.

Justice Okeke in her rulings on Monday said Mr Udofia did not satisfy the provisions of the electoral laws which stipulates that he ought to have been a member of the APC for at least 30 days before the primary and that the waiver Mr Udofia allegedly got from the APC was not signed by “any known persons”.

Reacting to the judgment, Mr Udofia, through the Director General of his campaign committee, Don Etim, described it as a “travesty of justice.”

Mr Etim said it was “shocking” that Justice Okeke arrived at her conclusions despite evidence that Mr Udofia resigned his membership of the PDP through a letter to his Ward Chairman dated 1 May.

“On 12 May 2022, the National Working Committee of the APC graciously granted his application for a waiver to contest the APC governorship primary in Akwa Ibom State in accordance with Article 31.4(ii) of the APC Constitution as amended.”

According to Mr Etim, “the force tyranny that has held the state down are not happy, hence the grand conspiracy to get Mr Udofia off the ballot and ensure that there is no viable alternative to their bid to impose a vastly unpopular candidate,” on the people of the state.

Mr Etim urged supporters to remain calm as they take steps to appeal the judgment.