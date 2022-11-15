The Ekiti State House of Assembly has elected Gboyega Aribisogan as it’s new Speaker.
The election held on Tuesday during the assembly’s plenary.
Mr Aribisogan represents Ikole constituency 1.
The new speaker, who hails from Ijesa- Isu Ekiti, was unanimously elected to replace the former occupant of the position, Funminiyi Afuye, who died on 19 October.
Mr Aribisogan, a two-term lawmaker, is from the Ekiti North Senatorial District of the State.
He defeated Olubunmi Adelugba from Emure Constituency to emerge speaker.
The new Speaker, was until his election, the Chairman, House Committee on Information.
