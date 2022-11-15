Governor Biodun Oyebanji has approved the appointment of eight Special Advisers.

Yinka Oyebode, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, announced this in a statement in Ado-Ekiti.

He said the appointments were made to give the new administration the desired solid foundation, and move the state forward.

He explained that the new Special Advisers were of cabinet rank.

Mr Oyebode gave the names of the new appointees as Niyi Adebayo, (Budget, Economic Planning and Performance Management), Tayo Adeola (Investment, Trade and industry).

They also include Ebenezer Boluwade (Agriculture and Food Security) and Dr Kofoworola Aderiye ( Education, Science and Technology).

Others are Jide Awe (Political and Inter Party Affairs), Tope Ogunleye (Bureau of Special Project), Seun Fakuade (Governance, Reforms and Innovation) and Yinka Oyebode (Media and Strategy/ Chief Press Secretary).

Mr Oyebode said the governor urged the appointees to see their appointments as an opportunity to contribute their time, talent and expertise to the overall development of the state.

He said they would be sworn-in on Friday.

Mr Oyebode also disclosed that Ebenezer Ogundana had been re-appointed as Security Adviser to the Governor, with immediate effect.

