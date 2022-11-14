The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, says the recent reports of elections not taking place in some states are strategies by the elite to create fear ahead of the general elections.

Mr Adebayo stated this while responding to questions on the impact of insecurity at the presidential town hall meeting on Sunday.

Arise TV organised the meeting in collaboration with the Centre for Democracy (CDD) and other media outfits, including PREMIUM TIMES.

Other media partners were the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Nigerian Guild of Editors, Vanguard newspaper, Daily Trust newspaper and New Telegraph newspaper.

Leadership newspaper, TheCable, Punch newspapers, Guardian newspaper, The Sun newspaper and the Nigerian Fact-Checkers Coalition are the other partners.

Mr Adebayo appeared in a town hall meeting alongside Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC), Yabagi Sani of the African Democratic Party (ADP) and Peter Umeadi of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

“As commander in Chief, I will be the one to bring it to the notice of INEC, not the other way round. The first thing we need to know is that political elites are very good at fear-mongering. They like to frighten you anytime the election is coming. They are burning someone—that is arson. A state has commissioner of police, director of state security, fire service commander-general— that is a local issue,” he said.

Mr Sowere in his submission said the concerns are not only in Katsina State but several others. He also pointed to the recent burning of an INEC office in Ogun State.

