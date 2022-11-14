The Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has denied being an agent of the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

Mr Sowore stated this while featuring at a town hall meeting alongside three other candidates on Sunday.

The town hall meeting was organised by Arise TV in collaboration with the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD).

Other organisations that partnered with the television station are PREMIUM TIMES, the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Nigerian Guild of Editors, Vanguard newspaper, Daily Trust newspaper and New Telegraph newspaper.

Leadership newspaper, TheCable, Punch newspapers, Guardian newspaper, The Sun newspaper and the Nigerian Fact-Checkers Coalition are the other partners.

While responding to a question from a member of the audience, Mr Sowore, who is the publisher of Sahara Reporters, said if he was an agent of the CIA, President Muhammadu Buhari would have ‘disappeared’ for arresting him.

“I am not a CIA agent, if I was, Buhari would have disappeared from the surface of the earth when he detained me. You cannot do that with CIA agent. I am a Nigerian, I have not even accepted a US citizenship and I have lived there for 20 years,” he said.

The AAC candidate appeared at the Sunday series alongside the candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Adewole Adebayo, and the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Peter Umeadi, and Yabagi Sani of the African Democratic Party (ADP).

Mr Sowore was arrested in a Gestapo manner by SSS operatives in Lagos on 3 August, 2019, for planning to organise a protest tagged: “#RevolutionNow”.

