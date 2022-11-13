A lack of education and carelessness in managing the ailment are mostly responsible for early death from diabetes, former president Olusegun Obasanjo has said.

Mr Obasanjo, 85, spoke Sunday evening at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abeokuta, Ogun State, during a novelty match between All-Stars Football Club of Abeokuta and some ex-Super Eagles.

The match ended two goals to one in favour of the All-Stars Football Club.

The match was organized by the Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation as part of activities marking this year’s World Diabetes Day.

Mr Obasanjo, who has been living with diabetes for over 35 years, said the disease is not curable only manageable.

The former president is a strong advocate for the education of diabetics. He has frequently led walks against the disease as well as organised novelty matches to create awareness about the ailment.

He said patients suffering from diabetes can live long if they adhere to the doctor’s instructions.

“So, the theme for me is ‘education for management.’ You can live up to any age and in any case, none of us is 100 per cent well. We are all carrying one ailment, disease or the other,” he said.

“As a diabetic person, you must not take sugar. Any carbohydrate, you take it moderately, once you know that and you go by it, you are fine.”

