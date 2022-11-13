The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), on Sunday, called on presidential candidates for the 2023 general elections to engage in issue-based campaigns.
CDD Director, Idayat Hassan, gave the charge in a statement made available to journalists for the second series of presidential town halls ahead of the 2023 general elections.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the town hall is organised in conjunction with Arise TV and PREMIUM TIMES.
Ms Hassan said ahead of the polls, the organisation identified the need to ensure citizens hear from the presidential candidates.
“This follows CDD’s constant campaign to ensure that the parties and candidates conduct issues-based campaigns.
“We welcome other platforms and opportunities to support an issues-based campaign in the run-up to the 2023 elections.
“Nigerians need to hear how their future leaders plan to address the rising level of insecurity, considerable economic challenges and the impact of foreign affairs in domestic considerations.
“This has informed our engagements around the elections, from providing fact-checking support and working with partners to provide analyses on the election security terrain.
“We are optimistic that such dialogue and engagement can only portend for better civic engagement and lead to a peaceful and reflective election outcome,” she said.
NAN reports that the presidential candidates participating in the event include Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress; Yabagi Sani of the African Democratic Congress; Peter Umeadi of All Progressives Grand Alliance and Adewole Adebayo of the Social Democratic Party.
(NAN)
Among Nigeria’s numerous national challenges, which do you think the next president should focus on first?— Premium Times (@PremiumTimesng) October 5, 2022
