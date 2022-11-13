Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State said he and other governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that make up the G5 symbolise integrity, patriotism, equity, fairness and justice.

Mr Ortom stated this on Friday during a cultural night and dinner organised by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for the G5 at the Government House, Enugu, where the group held its meeting.

Governor Ortom said the G5 governors, whom he called integrity governors, are passionate about the peace, unity and progress of Nigeria.

“We want things to work,” he said.

Apart from the host governor Mr Ugwuanyi and Mr Ortom, other members of the G5 are Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

All the G5 members were present in the Friday meeting except Mr Makinde who was said to have travelled out of the country for an official engagement.

The latest meeting comes barely one month after the group held a similar meeting in Enugu.

The G-5 is led by Mr Wike.

The group emerged after the PDP presidential primary where Nigeria’s former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, defeated Mr Wike and other aspirants in the race to emerge as the party’s presidential candidate.

They have been demanding the resignation of the National Chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu to pave the way for a southerner to lead the party in order to achieve a “regional balance”.

The governors’ argument is that Mr Ayu and Atiku hail from northern Nigeria.

About two months ago, the governors and other party members loyal to Mr Wike, withdrew their participation in the presidential campaign committee of the PDP.

Members of the group vowed not to take part in the campaign committee in whatever capacity except Mr Ayu leaves his position for a southerner.

Speaking on the behalf of the five governors during the meeting, Mr Ortom stressed that their concern was to make things work in the country.

“Our passion is how we can make things work here in Nigeria by being disciplined,” he said.

“It is not about ourselves; it is not about our ego. It is about what we would do to turn around things and ensure the rule of law, due process and integrity in what we do so that we will have other people visiting us so that there will be security so that our economy will be on the right path,” Mr Ortom added.

He stressed that proffering solutions to the country’s myriad of challenges was beyond political affiliation, and maintained that all hands must be on deck to make the country work for the interest of the people.

“The challenge is that we can see that we are going beneath the bottom. But by the Grace of God, we will all put our hands together. It is not just President (Muhammadu) Buhari. It is not just about political parties – APC, PDP – and all other ones, but it is how can we come together and cause things to work for our country, Nigeria,” he stated.

“God has blessed us. We have everything that is needed to make Nigeria not just the giant of Africa but also the giant of the world if we are able to put ourselves together and work together for our common interest.”

The governor appreciated Mr Ugwuanyi and the Enugu State Government for their hospitality and support.

Some of the Enugu government officials at the event were the Deputy Governor, Cecilia Ezeilo, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Edward Ubosi, and the PDP State Chairman, Augustine Nnamani.

Others included the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Peter Mbah, his running mate, Ifeanyi Ossai and the Director-General of the PDP State Campaign Organisation, Ikeje Asogwa.

