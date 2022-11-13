Revellers at the ongoing 35th edition of the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) on Saturday in Lagos were thrilled with electrifying performances from Sir Shina Peters and Alariwo of Africa.

The festival hosted by Lagos State has the theme “Culture and Peaceful Co-existence”.

The Lagos State Government introduced an entertainment segment in the festival to enable revellers to have a bit of the Lagos nightlife experience.

Alariwo of Africa kicked off with impressive performances, irresistible for his fans.

He replicated late Fela Anikulapo-Kuti on stage with his dance styles and evergreen instructive music.

He performed late Fela’s music like “Water No Get Enemy”, “Palava”, “Teacher Don’t Teach Me Nonsense” and more.

Also, Shina Peters gave some doses of his “Shinamania”, “Omoge Loke Loke”, and other songs.

Shina Peters sang prophetically that Nigeria would be better as he urged Nigerians to remain peaceful, united and indivisible.

The highlight of the night was when Shina Peters called fans up to the stage for a dancing contest. Many of such fans went home with smartphones and GoTV decoders.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

