BUA Group, one of Africa’s largest foods, mining, manufacturing, and infrastructure companies, on Friday hosted the Ambassador of South Korea to Nigeria, Kim Young-Chae, at the Group’s headquarters in Lagos.
The envoy was received by the Group Executive Director, Kabiru Rabiu, and other members of the BUA management.
The company later said in a statement that the visit was in order to discuss areas of partnership and deepen existing business and economic relationships between Nigeria and South Korea.
Addressing the Ambassador and his entourage, Mr Rabiu, according to the statement, described Nigeria as an investment hub with over 200 million people and over $53billion generated yearly from its mineral resources.
He also reportedly added that BUA Group is open to new business opportunities and partnerships in collaboration with Korean companies that would ensure sustainable economic development for Nigerians, and Africans.
On his part, Kim Young-Chae, the South Korean Ambassador said South Korea considers Nigeria as a strategic partner.
He also demonstrated the need for further business facilitation between both countries.
