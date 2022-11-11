The Federal High Court in Jalingo Taraba State Capital on Friday sacked Emmanuel Bwacha from the Senate for defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
The judge, Simon Amobeda, ordered Mr Bwacha to immediately vacate his seat as a senator.
The PDP in the state had approached the court to declare the senator’s seat vacant for dumping the party on which he was elected.
The judge ruled that Mr Bwacha’s mandate in the senate belongs to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and not the APC as he was elected on the platform of the PDP.
The embattled lawmaker is yet to comment on the judgement; his party, too, has not issued an official statement regarding the latest judgement.
In September, Mr Bwacha was sacked as the governorship candidate of the APC in the state. The court ruled that the APC did not conduct a valid governorship primary election in the state.
