An 18-year-old woman has allegedly stabbed her newborn baby to death in Olocha-Adogba, Awgu, a community in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State, South-east Nigeria.

The suspect, Joy Okonkwo, reportedly used a kitchen knife to stab the child to death, shortly after she was delivered of the baby at home.

The decision of Ms Okonkwo to kill her child, it was learnt, was in response to the advice of her 60-year-old mother, Christiana Okonkwo.

The incident happened at about 1 p.m. on Monday.

The police spokesperson in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police, said the child, a male, was rushed to the hospital following the stabbing but was confirmed dead by doctors on duty.

The corpse has been deposited in a morgue for preservation and autopsy, he said.

The police spokesperson said the two suspects have been arrested.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Ahmed Ammani, has ordered the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department, Enugu, to investigate and prosecute the suspects, Mr Ndukwe said.

Mr Ammani said the suspects will be prosecuted for alleged conspiracy and murder of the child.

The police commissioner urged residents of the community to maintain peace and avoid acts that could lead to the breakdown of law and order in the community.

He asked the residents to support the police in the matter and assured them that the suspects would be “meticulously investigated and prosecuted” within record time.

The suspects face death sentence if convicted, according to Section 319 of Nigeria’s Criminal Code.

